Nicola Rossi Sells 7,297 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicola Rossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Nicola Rossi sold 303 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $23,264.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after buying an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after buying an additional 469,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

