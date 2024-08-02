Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.62

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $10.96. Nidec shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 30,374 shares traded.

Nidec Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

