Nikola (NKLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.00). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million.

Nikola Stock Performance

Nikola stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Nikola has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

