NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI

NMI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. NMI has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.