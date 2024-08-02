NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

NMIH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. NMI has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NMI will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $12,447,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,915,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NMI by 94.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.