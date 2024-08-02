NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

NMI stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. NMI has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 56.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NMI by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $32,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 147,941 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

