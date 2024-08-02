NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 48911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 56.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $32,270,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $22,600,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,006,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $12,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

