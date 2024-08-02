NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.97 on Friday. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

