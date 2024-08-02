Noble Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

XELB opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.