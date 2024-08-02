Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average of $191.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.97.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

