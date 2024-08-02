Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) EVP Sells $88,529.90 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average of $238.04. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

