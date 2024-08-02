North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$32.00. The stock traded as low as C$24.01 and last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 286950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.62.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$99,050.00. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 in the last 90 days. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$688.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.51.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

