North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,340.00

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,340 ($55.83) and last traded at GBX 4,310 ($55.44), with a volume of 1828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,280 ($55.06).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £582.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27,500.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,055.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,864.04.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
