North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.11

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.11 and traded as high as C$45.26. North West shares last traded at C$45.15, with a volume of 80,357 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC raised their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.60.

North West Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$617.52 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current year.

North West Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. In other North West news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $497,015. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Further Reading

