Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.00

Shares of Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.29). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.22), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares.
Northgate Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The company has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04.
About Northgate
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
