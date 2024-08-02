Northland Capmk Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

