Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.31. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,929,845 shares changing hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $396.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.
