Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.61 ($0.07). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

