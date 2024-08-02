Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CVE NOU opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.88. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.34).

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$106,875.00. In related news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00. Also, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$107,975.00. Insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

