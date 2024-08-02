Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nova were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth about $266,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $247.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nova

About Nova

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.