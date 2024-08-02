Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

