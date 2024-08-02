Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Natixis acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $542,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in NU by 107.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 155,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,735 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 290.9% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,142,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,570,000 after buying an additional 1,594,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $200,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

