Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Christine Ring Sells 5,760 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $123,436.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $21.47 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 440,112 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,410,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,928,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 184,086 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

