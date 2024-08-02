Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares changing hands.
Nuvectra Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Nuvectra
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvectra
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- About the Markup Calculator
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.