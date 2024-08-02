Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 93,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 68,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
