Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 93,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 68,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 139.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 121,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

