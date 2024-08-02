NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.36

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.36 and traded as high as C$13.46. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 2,026,067 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVA. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.23.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVA

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.36.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $1,516,334. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.