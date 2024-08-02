O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. O-I Glass traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 260,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,776,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 498,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $1,404,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 33.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 183,456 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

