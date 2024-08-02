O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading 8.9% Higher Following Strong Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 2,204,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,755,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OI. UBS Group reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after buying an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,065,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.