O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 357 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M-tron Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.70. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

