O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.09 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

