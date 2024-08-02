O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 498,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after buying an additional 108,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

