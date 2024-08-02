O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 266.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $75.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

