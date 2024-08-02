O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 266 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $261.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.