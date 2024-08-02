O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 266 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of OEF opened at $261.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.