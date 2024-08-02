O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,967 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

