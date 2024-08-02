O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,332 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $52,565,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Standex International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Standex International Stock Up 1.4 %

SXI stock opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.01.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

