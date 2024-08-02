O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,858 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,895,740 shares of company stock valued at $67,672,787. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

