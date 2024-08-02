O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,040 Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of ULH opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

