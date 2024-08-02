O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,775 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Down 2.9 %

Wabash National stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $918.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

