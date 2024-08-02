O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

