O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,738.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.