O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $88.11 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,659,320 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

