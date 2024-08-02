O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17,318.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.60.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

