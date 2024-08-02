O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 800,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $70.06.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

