O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $170,000 Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 220,763 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Extreme Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

