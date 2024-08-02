O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 146,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 47.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

