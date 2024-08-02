O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,658 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,796,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 429,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 66,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares during the period.

Shares of BBCA opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

