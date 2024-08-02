O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1,471.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140,593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,971 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 54,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $167.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

