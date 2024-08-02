O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADEA. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adeia by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adeia by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.10 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADEA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

