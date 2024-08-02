O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands’ End Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $535.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.60 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.