O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 832,201 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after buying an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,235,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,064,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.68.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

